Stowaway Found Dead in Landing Gear Compartment of Air Arabia Flight at Gatwick Airport

An unidentified man has been found dead inside the landing gear compartment of an Air Arabia aircraft that arrived at London's Gatwick Airport, authorities have confirmed.

Body Discovered Upon Landing

The grim discovery was made after the Air Arabia flight touched down at Gatwick, one of the United Kingdom's busiest international airports. Ground crew or airport staff found the man's body concealed within the wheel well of the aircraft, a dangerous and confined space that houses the plane's landing gear during flight.

Extreme Conditions Prove Fatal

The man is believed to have been a stowaway who had secreted himself inside the landing gear compartment in a desperate attempt to travel undetected. Stowaways who attempt to hide in wheel wells face near-certain death, as the compartments are exposed to extreme sub-zero temperatures and severe drops in oxygen levels at cruising altitude.

Identity Yet to Be Established

As of the time of reporting, the identity of the deceased has not been established. Authorities are working to determine who the man was and where he may have boarded the aircraft.

The incident occurred aboard an Air Arabia flight arriving at Gatwick Airport

The man was found in the landing gear compartment after the plane landed

His identity remains unknown as investigations continue

Wheel well stowaways face lethal conditions including extreme cold and lack of oxygen

Investigations Underway

UK police and airport authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Air Arabia has been contacted for a response. Gatwick Airport operations were not reported to have been significantly disrupted as a result of the incident.

Hiding in an aircraft's landing gear compartment is considered one of the most perilous methods of illegal travel, with survival rates extremely low due to freezing temperatures and oxygen deprivation at high altitudes.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the desperate measures some individuals take in attempts to cross international borders, often with fatal consequences. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying the deceased.

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