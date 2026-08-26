Police Probe Underway After Family Claims Man Was Beaten in Custody at Ambalangoda Station

Authorities have launched a formal investigation following serious allegations that a man was physically assaulted by police officers while in custody at the Ambalangoda Police Station, after his family came forward with the claims.

Family Raises Alarm Over Custody Treatment

The case came to light after the detainee's family alleged that he had been subjected to assault by officers following his arrest and detention at the station. The accusations have drawn significant concern over the conduct of those entrusted with upholding law and order.

Such allegations, when directed at a police facility, are treated with considerable seriousness under Sri Lanka's legal framework, which prohibits any form of torture or cruel treatment of individuals held in custody.

Investigation Under Way

Following the family's complaint, an inquiry has been initiated to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. Relevant authorities are expected to look into the conduct of the officers on duty at the time the man was held at the Ambalangoda station.

The detainee was reportedly taken into custody before the alleged assault occurred

Family members raised the alarm after observing the condition of their relative

A formal probe has been launched in response to the complaint

Calls for Accountability

Incidents of alleged police brutality continue to raise questions about oversight mechanisms within Sri Lanka's law enforcement institutions. Civil society groups and human rights advocates have long called for stronger accountability measures to protect individuals in state custody from abuse.

Allegations of assault against persons in police custody represent a grave matter that demands thorough and transparent investigation to ensure justice is served.

The outcome of the investigation is expected to determine whether disciplinary or legal action will be taken against any officers implicated in the alleged assault. Authorities have not yet issued a detailed public statement on the progress of the inquiry.