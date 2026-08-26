NPP Lawmaker Files Supreme Court Petition Backing 22nd Amendment Bill

National People's Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi has taken a firm stance in support of the government's proposed constitutional reform, filing a petition before the Supreme Court in favour of the 22nd Amendment bill.

The move signals the ruling party's intent to defend the proposed legislation at the highest judicial level, as the bill undergoes the mandatory constitutional scrutiny required before it can be debated and passed in Parliament.

Constitutional Review Process

Under Sri Lanka's constitutional framework, proposed amendment bills must be referred to the Supreme Court, which is empowered to determine whether the legislation requires a special majority, a two-thirds majority in Parliament, or approval at a national referendum before it can become law.

The filing of a supportive petition by an NPP parliamentarian reflects the government's broader commitment to pushing the constitutional amendment through the legislative process, with the ruling party seeking to consolidate its legal position ahead of potential challenges from opposition quarters.

Significance of the Amendment

The 22nd Amendment has attracted considerable public and political attention, as constitutional amendments in Sri Lanka carry far-reaching implications for governance structures and the distribution of executive power.

The NPP, which secured a commanding electoral mandate at both the presidential and parliamentary elections, has positioned constitutional reform as a key pillar of its legislative agenda since assuming office.

Further details regarding the specific provisions of the petition and the Supreme Court's scheduled proceedings are expected to emerge in the coming days as the review process advances.

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