Cabinet Greenlights 'Janaridma' Project to Modernise Sri Lanka's Grassroots Administrative Network

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of the 'Janaridma' Project, a significant initiative aimed at strengthening and modernising the country's divisional administrative framework to better serve citizens at the grassroots level.

A Nationwide Administrative Network

Sri Lanka's divisional administrative structure currently comprises 25 District Secretariats and 341 Divisional Secretariats spread across the island. These institutions form the backbone of public administration, delivering a wide range of essential services directly to communities in every corner of the country.

Among the core functions carried out through this network are community development initiatives, social security programmes, and the administration of state land — services that directly impact the day-to-day lives of millions of Sri Lankans.

What 'Janaridma' Aims to Achieve

The 'Janaridma' Project is designed to enhance the efficiency and reach of these administrative institutions, ensuring that public services are delivered more effectively to citizens at the divisional and district levels. The Cabinet's approval signals the government's commitment to reforming ground-level governance structures that have long been central to Sri Lanka's public service delivery system.

With the formal green light from Cabinet, authorities are now expected to move forward with the rollout of the project across the country's extensive network of secretariats, bringing renewed focus to localised governance and citizen-centred administration.

Further details regarding the project's timeline, funding, and specific implementation mechanisms are anticipated to be announced in the coming weeks by the relevant ministries.