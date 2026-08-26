China Grants RMB 79 Million to Rebuild 14 Bridges Destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah

China has pledged a grant of 79 million Chinese yuan to Sri Lanka to fund the reconstruction of 14 bridges that were severely damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, in a move that underscores the continued development partnership between the two nations.

Rebuilding Critical Infrastructure

The funding, provided as a grant rather than a loan, will go directly towards restoring bridge infrastructure that was rendered unusable or structurally compromised when Cyclone Ditwah tore through parts of Sri Lanka. The destruction of these crossings disrupted road connectivity and posed significant challenges to communities that depend on them for daily movement and economic activity.

The 14 bridges earmarked for reconstruction represent a meaningful component of the country's road network, and their restoration is expected to bring considerable relief to affected residents, traders, and transport operators in the impacted regions.

A Gesture of Bilateral Goodwill

The grant reflects the broader framework of Chinese development assistance to Sri Lanka, which has spanned infrastructure, health, and education sectors over many years. Unlike previous large-scale financing arrangements that have drawn scrutiny over debt sustainability, this contribution comes in the form of a direct grant, meaning Sri Lanka will not be required to repay the funds.

Authorities are expected to move forward with project planning and procurement in the coming months, with the aim of completing the bridge reconstructions as efficiently as possible to restore normalcy for affected communities.

The announcement has been welcomed by local officials, who noted that the timely injection of funds would accelerate recovery efforts that had stalled due to resource constraints following the cyclone's impact.