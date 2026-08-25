Water Supply Suspended Across Colombo and Gampaha Following Chemical Contamination Alert

Residents across several areas in Colombo and Gampaha districts faced a temporary disruption to their water supply after authorities were alerted to a potential chemical contamination incident affecting the water distribution network.

What Triggered the Suspension?

Officials moved swiftly to cut off water supplies to affected localities after receiving information indicating that a chemical substance had entered the system. The precautionary measure was implemented to safeguard public health while investigations were carried out to assess the nature and extent of the contamination.

Areas Affected

The disruption impacted households and businesses across parts of both the Colombo and Gampaha districts, two of the most densely populated administrative divisions in the Western Province. Residents were urged to use stored water carefully and to avoid consuming water directly from the tap until further notice from the relevant authorities.

Authorities Respond

Water supply and public health officials launched an immediate investigation following the alert. Teams were deployed to identify the source of the chemical substance and to determine whether it posed a significant risk to consumers.

Authorities confirmed that the suspension was a precautionary step taken in the interest of public safety while the situation was being assessed.

Restoration Efforts Underway

Officials indicated that restoration of water supply would be carried out in a phased manner once the system was confirmed to be safe. Residents in the affected areas were advised to follow updates issued by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board and local health authorities.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of urban water infrastructure to contamination events, and calls are expected for a review of monitoring systems to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

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