No, Sri Lanka's Lion Flag Is Not Being Replaced — Viral Claim Debunked

False claim spreads across social media

A claim circulating widely on social media has sparked concern among Sri Lankans, suggesting that the iconic lion symbol is set to be removed from the country's national flag. The claim has been thoroughly investigated and found to be false, with no credible evidence supporting any such proposal.

What the rumour alleged

Posts shared across multiple platforms alleged that the Sri Lankan government was planning to redesign the national flag, removing the lion — a centuries-old symbol of national identity and heritage. The claim spread rapidly, drawing strong reactions from members of the public who expressed alarm and outrage at the prospect.

No government proposal exists

Fact-checkers found no official announcement, parliamentary motion, cabinet decision, or government communication of any kind proposing a change to the national flag. Neither the President's office nor any relevant government ministry has put forward such a policy or discussion.

The significance of the lion flag

Sri Lanka's national flag, featuring the golden lion holding a sword against a crimson background, flanked by orange and green stripes representing the Moorish and Tamil communities, has been the country's official flag since independence in 1948. It is regarded as one of the most recognisable symbols of Sri Lankan sovereignty and unity.

Public urged to verify before sharing

Authorities and media literacy advocates continue to urge the Sri Lankan public to exercise caution when encountering sensational claims on social media, particularly those targeting national symbols or institutions. Sharing unverified content can inflame public sentiment unnecessarily and undermine social cohesion.

No official body has proposed removing the lion from the flag

The claim originated from unverified social media posts

Sri Lanka's flag design has remained unchanged since 1948

Fact-checkers found zero credible evidence supporting the rumour

Sri Lanka's national flag remains unchanged and there is no credible indication from any official source that any redesign is being considered.

Sri Lankans are encouraged to rely on verified news sources and official government communications before drawing conclusions from content shared on social media platforms.

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