Cessna Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing at Ratmalana Airport

Incident Raises Safety Questions at Colombo's Historic Aviation Hub

A Cessna 152 light training aircraft operated by a flight training school based at Ratmalana Airport was involved in an incident after making a hard landing at the facility, aviation sources confirmed.

The aircraft, a single-engine two-seater widely used for student pilot instruction across the world, came down heavily on the runway during what is understood to have been a routine training exercise. Ratmalana Airport, located in the southern outskirts of Colombo, serves as Sri Lanka's primary hub for general aviation and flight training operations.

What Is Known So Far

The aircraft involved was a Cessna 152, a standard training aircraft used by flight schools globally.

The hard landing occurred at Ratmalana Airport, Sri Lanka's oldest operational aerodrome.

The aircraft belongs to a flight training school operating out of the same airport.

Details regarding injuries to occupants or the extent of damage sustained by the aircraft remain limited at this stage. Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement on the condition of those on board at the time of the incident.

Ratmalana Airport's Role in Aviation Training

Ratmalana Airport has long served as the cornerstone of civilian pilot training in Sri Lanka. Several flight academies operate from its premises, providing aspiring pilots with their foundational flying hours before progressing to commercial aviation programmes.

Hard landings, while not uncommon in training environments, can cause structural stress to an aircraft and typically trigger mandatory inspections and incident reviews under civil aviation regulations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka is expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of standard procedure. Further details are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

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