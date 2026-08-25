Flood Alert: Met Department Warns Sri Lanka of Heightened Risk This October and November

Sri Lanka's Meteorology Department has issued a warning that the country may experience flooding during October and November, as the effects of the ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon continue to influence regional climate patterns.

El Niño Driving Elevated Risk

Meteorological authorities have highlighted that the persistence of El Niño conditions is a key factor behind the anticipated increase in rainfall and the associated risk of flooding during the coming months. The department has urged relevant authorities and the general public to remain vigilant as the situation develops.

A Critical Period for Sri Lanka

October and November traditionally mark the northeast monsoon transition period for Sri Lanka, a time when parts of the island — particularly the eastern, northern, and central regions — are already prone to heavy rainfall and flooding. The added influence of El Niño is expected to compound these seasonal conditions, potentially intensifying the impact.

Calls for Early Preparedness

The Meteorology Department's warning serves as an early signal for disaster management agencies, local government bodies, and communities in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures well in advance. Residents in low-lying and riverine areas are advised to:

Monitor official weather updates and alerts regularly

Prepare emergency kits and evacuation plans

Avoid construction or activities near riverbanks and drainage channels

Report any early signs of flooding to local authorities promptly

Meteorological officials have stressed that timely preparedness can significantly reduce the loss of life and property damage caused by flood events.

Authorities Urged to Act Now

With the window for preparation narrowing as October approaches, disaster management officials are being called upon to pre-position resources, clear drainage systems, and coordinate with community-level response teams. Sri Lanka has in recent years suffered considerable damage from seasonal flooding, and experts warn that underestimating such advisories can prove costly.

The public is encouraged to follow updates from the Meteorology Department and the Disaster Management Centre as conditions evolve over the coming weeks.