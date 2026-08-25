PAFFREL Warns Anti-Corruption Amendments Undermine Democratic Progress

Election watchdog raises alarm over proposed changes to anti-graft legislation

The People's Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to reconsider several provisions contained within the newly proposed Anti-Corruption Amendments, warning that the changes represent a significant regression in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

The prominent civil society and election monitoring organisation expressed serious concern that certain clauses within the amendments could weaken the independence and effectiveness of existing anti-corruption mechanisms, rather than strengthening them as intended.

A step in the wrong direction

PAFFREL described the proposed legislative changes as a step backwards, arguing that Sri Lanka's credibility in upholding transparency and accountability — values central to the current administration's mandate — could be compromised if the amendments are passed in their present form.

The watchdog urged the President to engage in broader consultations with civil society groups, legal experts, and relevant stakeholders before proceeding further with the amendments, emphasising that meaningful anti-corruption reform must reflect the genuine aspirations of the Sri Lankan public.

Key concerns raised

Certain provisions are seen as potentially diluting the powers of independent anti-corruption bodies

The amendments may reduce accountability mechanisms currently in place

PAFFREL stressed the importance of preserving institutional independence in the fight against corruption

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to democratic governance and called on the government to ensure that any reform to anti-corruption legislation upholds, rather than undermines, the rule of law and public trust in state institutions.

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