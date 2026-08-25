India Tighten Grip on Sri Lanka as Krishna and Suthar Share Six Wickets on Day Three

India strengthened their commanding position against Sri Lanka on the third day of their Test encounter, with pace bowler Prasidh Krishna and left-arm spinner Saurabh Suthar each claiming three wickets to put the hosts firmly on the back foot.

Bowlers Steal the Show

The two bowlers combined to dismantle the Sri Lankan batting lineup, with Krishna's pace and Suthar's spin proving a handful for the island nation's batsmen. Their respective three-wicket hauls gave India a decisive edge as the match progressed into its third day.

Krishna's contribution with the new ball set the tone early, while Suthar's guile through the air complemented the pace threat perfectly, leaving Sri Lanka struggling to build any meaningful partnerships at the crease.

Sri Lanka Under Pressure

The Sri Lankan batsmen found it increasingly difficult to counter India's varied bowling attack, with the combination of pace and spin working in tandem to keep runs at a premium and wickets falling at regular intervals throughout the day's play.

India's disciplined bowling display ensured that Sri Lanka were unable to mount a significant challenge, with the visitors losing wickets at crucial moments whenever they appeared to be building momentum.

India Eye Dominant Result

With their bowlers performing admirably, India now find themselves in a strong position to push for a decisive result as the Test match moves into its later stages. The performances of Krishna and Suthar will be particularly encouraging for the Indian camp heading into the remaining days of play.

Sri Lanka will need a special effort from their remaining batsmen to prevent India from sealing a comprehensive victory, with the tourists facing an uphill battle to salvage a result from the contest.

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