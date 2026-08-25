CID Uncovers Politicians and Entertainment Figures in Kehelbaddara Padme's Seized Phones

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have uncovered a web of connections linking alleged underworld figure Kehelbaddara Padme to nine politicians and seven actresses and models, following a forensic examination of mobile phones seized from the suspect.

High-Profile Contacts Raise Concerns

The discovery has sent shockwaves through both political and entertainment circles in Sri Lanka, as authorities confirm that contact information and communications tied to prominent figures were retrieved from the devices. The CID has not yet publicly named the individuals involved, but sources indicate that investigations are ongoing to determine the nature and extent of these relationships.

Phones Yield Critical Evidence

The mobile phones, which were confiscated from Kehelbaddara Padme as part of a broader criminal investigation, have proven to be a significant source of intelligence for investigators. Forensic analysis of the devices revealed contact details, call logs, and other data linking the suspect to individuals across multiple sectors of Sri Lankan society.

Seven actresses and models were identified among the contacts found on the seized phones.

Nine politicians were also listed among the communications uncovered by CID investigators.

Authorities are now working to establish the precise nature of the suspect's connections to each individual.

Investigation Continues

The CID has indicated that it will pursue all leads emerging from the phone data as the investigation progresses. Officials are expected to summon several individuals for questioning in the coming days, as investigators seek to determine whether any of those identified were involved in, or had knowledge of, alleged criminal activities linked to the suspect.

The revelations have prompted renewed public debate about the alleged nexus between organised crime, politics, and the entertainment industry in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years intensified efforts to crack down on underworld networks believed to operate with connections to influential figures. The Kehelbaddara Padme case is being closely watched as a potential test of the country's resolve to hold accountable all those found to have links with criminal elements, regardless of their status or profession.

Further details are expected to emerge as the CID continues its forensic and intelligence work on the seized devices.

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