Wise App Enables QR Code Payments for Foreign Tourists Visiting Sri Lanka

International visitors travelling to Sri Lanka can now make seamless payments using QR codes through the popular global money transfer platform Wise, marking a significant step forward in the country's digital payment landscape.

What This Means for Tourists

The new feature allows tourists to scan local QR codes and complete transactions directly through the Wise app, removing the traditional hassle of carrying large amounts of cash or hunting for currency exchange services. Visitors can pay merchants quickly and conveniently using funds held in their Wise accounts.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

The development is expected to be particularly beneficial for Sri Lanka's recovering tourism industry, which has been working to modernise and improve the overall visitor experience. Enabling internationally recognised fintech platforms to integrate with local payment infrastructure signals growing confidence in Sri Lanka as a digitally progressive travel destination.

For a country that has been actively courting foreign visitors as part of its broader economic recovery, the ability to offer familiar and trusted digital payment options could prove to be a meaningful draw for tech-savvy travellers from Europe, North America, and elsewhere.

Wise's Growing Footprint

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, is widely used across the globe for low-cost international money transfers and multi-currency accounts. Its expansion into QR-based payments in Sri Lanka reflects the platform's broader push into Southeast and South Asian markets, where digital payment adoption has been growing rapidly.

The integration of platforms like Wise into Sri Lanka's payment ecosystem represents a practical bridge between international financial technology and local commerce.

What to Expect Going Forward

As Sri Lanka continues to strengthen its digital economy, moves such as this are likely to encourage other global fintech companies to explore similar partnerships with local payment networks. For tourists, it translates to a smoother, more connected experience from the moment they arrive on the island.

Merchants and businesses in popular tourist areas stand to benefit as well, gaining access to a wider pool of international customers who can now pay with ease, without the friction of cash transactions or unfavourable exchange rates.

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