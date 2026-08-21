Sri Lanka Cigarette Output Plunges 32% as Tobacco Taxes Bite

Cigarette production in Sri Lanka has fallen sharply by 32% over the past three years, a direct consequence of successive government-imposed tax hikes on tobacco products, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister Reveals Steep Production Decline

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera disclosed the significant drop while responding to a parliamentary question on Tuesday, the 20th. The figure underscores the measurable impact that escalating tobacco taxation has had on the local cigarette manufacturing sector over a three-year period.

Tax Policy Driving Down Output

The Sri Lankan government has implemented a series of tax increases on tobacco products in recent years as part of broader efforts to curb smoking and raise state revenue. The cumulative effect of these measures appears to have taken a substantial toll on domestic cigarette production volumes.

Cigarette production has declined by 32% over the last three years.

The drop follows repeated rounds of tobacco tax increases.

The figures were revealed in Parliament by Deputy Minister Nishantha Jayaweera.

Wider Implications

While public health advocates are likely to welcome the reduction in cigarette output as a sign that higher taxes are successfully discouraging tobacco consumption, the figures also raise questions about potential revenue losses for the state and the possible growth of illicit tobacco trade as smokers seek cheaper alternatives.

The development will be closely watched by both policymakers and the tobacco industry as Sri Lanka continues to navigate the balance between public health objectives and fiscal considerations.