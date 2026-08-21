Tony Ganlath Takes Helm as President of Sri Lanka-Malaysia Business Council

Tony Ganlath has been elected as the new President of the Sri Lanka-Malaysia Business Council, marking a significant development in the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations.

The election of Ganlath to the council's top position is expected to strengthen economic ties between Sri Lanka and Malaysia, two countries that share longstanding commercial and diplomatic bonds within the broader Asian region.

A New Chapter for Bilateral Commerce

The Sri Lanka-Malaysia Business Council serves as a key platform for fostering trade links, facilitating investment opportunities, and promoting business collaboration between the private sectors of both countries. With Ganlath now at the helm, the council is anticipated to chart a fresh course aimed at deepening these commercial connections.

His election reflects the confidence of the business community in his ability to lead the council at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and actively seeks to strengthen partnerships with regional trading partners.

Strategic Importance of the Sri Lanka-Malaysia Relationship

Malaysia remains one of Sri Lanka's important trading partners in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade spanning sectors including palm oil, rubber, electronics, and tourism. Business councils such as this play a vital role in bridging the gap between policymakers and private sector actors on both sides.

Ganlath's leadership is expected to bring renewed momentum to joint initiatives, trade missions, and investment forums that the council organises to benefit its members and the broader business community in Sri Lanka.