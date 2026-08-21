Man Remanded Over False Social Media Claim of LTTE Training Camp in Pallai Forest

A suspect has been taken into custody and remanded after spreading a false claim on social media alleging that the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) had established a training facility within the Pallai forest reserve, located in Sri Lanka's former northern warzone.

Minister Addresses Parliament

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala informed Parliament on Thursday that investigations into the alarming post had revealed the claim to be entirely without basis. The minister's statement came as authorities moved swiftly to counter what they described as a deliberate attempt to spread disinformation regarding a deeply sensitive subject for the country.

A Dangerous Falsehood in a Fragile Region

The Pallai forest reserve falls within the north of Sri Lanka, a region that endured decades of devastating civil conflict before the defeat of the LTTE in May 2009. Any suggestion of renewed militant activity in the area carries the potential to cause widespread public alarm and stoke communal tensions among communities still working towards reconciliation and normalcy.

Authorities have made clear that those who use social media platforms to circulate false and inflammatory content related to national security will face the full weight of the law.

Authorities Warn Against Misinformation

The arrest serves as a firm reminder from security authorities that fabricating or sharing unverified claims about terrorist activity is a serious criminal matter. Officials have urged the public to exercise responsibility when consuming and sharing content on social media, particularly when it touches on national security issues.

The suspect remains remanded as investigations continue, with authorities expected to provide further updates as the case progresses through the legal system.

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