Sri Lanka Breaks New Ground with First-Ever Pineapple Export to Pakistan

Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark moment in its agricultural export history, successfully shipping its first-ever consignment of fresh pineapples to Pakistan in what industry observers are describing as a significant breakthrough for the country's fruit export sector.

A Historic First Shipment

The milestone was reached on August 21, when a 20-foot container packed with fresh Sri Lankan pineapples (Ananas comosus) departed for the Pakistani market. The consignment was exported by C R Exports (Pvt) Ltd, one of Sri Lanka's established players in the agricultural export trade.

Opening a New Market

The successful dispatch of this shipment represents more than just a single transaction — it signals the opening of an entirely new export corridor for Sri Lankan fresh fruit producers. Pakistan, with its large and growing consumer base, offers considerable potential as a destination market for tropical produce.

The shipment marks the first time fresh Sri Lankan pineapples have been exported to Pakistan

A standard 20-foot container was used for the consignment

The export was carried out by C R Exports (Pvt) Ltd

Significance for Sri Lanka's Agricultural Sector

Sri Lanka has long been recognised for the quality of its tropical fruits, and this development is expected to encourage other exporters to explore similar opportunities in South Asian and broader regional markets. Diversifying export destinations is widely regarded as a key strategy for strengthening the resilience of Sri Lanka's agricultural economy.

This shipment stands as a testament to the untapped potential of Sri Lanka's fresh fruit industry and its capacity to compete in new international markets.

As Sri Lanka continues to seek new avenues for economic growth following recent financial challenges, developments such as this export milestone are a welcome sign of progress for the country's farming and agribusiness communities.