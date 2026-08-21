Parliament Greenlights Rs. 7.5 Billion to Fund Yala Season Paddy Purchases

Parliament has approved a supplementary budget allocation of Rs. 7.5 billion to finance the government's purchase of paddy harvested during the Yala cultivation season, a move aimed at supporting Sri Lanka's farming communities and stabilising the domestic rice supply chain.

A Critical Boost for the Agricultural Sector

The approval, granted by Parliament on Wednesday (21), comes as the Yala harvest — one of the two major paddy cultivation seasons in Sri Lanka — gets underway. The substantial funding is intended to ensure that the government has the necessary financial resources to procure paddy directly from farmers at guaranteed prices.

This type of supplementary estimate is used by the government to allocate funds beyond what was originally budgeted, reflecting the urgency and scale of support required for the agricultural sector during the current season.

Significance for Farmers and Food Security

The move is expected to provide much-needed relief to paddy farmers across the country, many of whom have faced mounting economic pressures in recent years. By committing state funds for direct paddy purchases, the government signals its intention to shield cultivators from volatile market prices and ensure fair returns on their harvests.

The Rs. 7.5 billion allocation is designated specifically for Yala season paddy procurement.

Government paddy purchases help maintain price stability for both farmers and consumers.

The supplementary estimate was debated and passed on the floor of Parliament on 21 May.

Sri Lanka's rice industry remains a cornerstone of the national economy and a vital source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of farming families, particularly in the country's North Central, Eastern, and Southern provinces where paddy cultivation is most concentrated.

Broader Economic Context

The approval of this supplementary estimate reflects the government's continued focus on agricultural self-sufficiency as Sri Lanka works to rebuild its economy following the severe economic crisis of recent years. Ensuring a robust paddy procurement mechanism is seen as essential not only to farmer welfare but also to managing domestic food inflation and reducing dependence on rice imports.

Authorities are expected to outline the specific implementation arrangements for the procurement process in the coming weeks, including the role of state institutions such as the Paddy Marketing Board in facilitating purchases from farmers at the field level.