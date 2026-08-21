Singer Finance Lanka to Raise Capital Through Major Rights Issue of Over 76 Million Shares

Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC has announced plans to proceed with a substantial rights issue, offering 76,648,787 new shares to its existing shareholders as part of a capital-raising exercise, the company has disclosed.

Details of the Proposed Rights Issue

The Colombo-based financial services firm is seeking to bolster its capital base through the issuance of the new shares, which will be made available exclusively to current shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings. A rights issue of this nature allows companies to raise fresh funds while giving existing investors the first opportunity to maintain their stake in the business.

Singer Finance Lanka operates as a registered finance company under the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and provides a range of financial products including leasing, hire purchase, fixed deposits, and personal loans. It functions as a subsidiary within the broader Singer Sri Lanka group.

Significance for the Local Capital Market

The move is expected to draw attention from investors tracking the Colombo Stock Exchange, as a rights issue of this scale represents one of the more significant capital market transactions in the finance sector in recent months.

Existing shareholders will need to assess the offering carefully, weighing the opportunity to increase their investment against prevailing market conditions and the company's growth outlook.

Further details regarding the issue price, subscription timeline, and the intended use of proceeds are expected to be communicated to shareholders and the market through official regulatory disclosures in due course.

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