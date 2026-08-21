Namal Rajapaksa Reports to FCID for Questioning

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa presented himself before the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on Wednesday (21), as part of an ongoing financial crimes inquiry.

The appearance by the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa marks the latest development in a series of investigations conducted by the FCID, the specialist unit tasked with probing allegations of financial misconduct and economic crimes in Sri Lanka.

Namal Rajapaksa, who has remained one of the most prominent figures within the SLPP, arrived at the FCID premises as summoned, drawing significant public and media attention to the proceedings.

The FCID has in recent years been involved in examining a range of high-profile cases linked to political figures and alleged financial irregularities, and Wednesday's appearance underscores the division's continued mandate to pursue such investigations regardless of the political standing of those involved.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the inquiry and any outcome from the questioning are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. No formal charges have been announced at this stage in connection with his appearance before the division.

The development is being closely watched by political observers and the public, given Namal Rajapaksa's prominent role within the opposition and his family's enduring influence in Sri Lankan politics.

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