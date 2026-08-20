Sri Lanka Greenlights Rs25.6 Billion Contract with Maga Engineering to Complete Sethsiripaya III Development

Sri Lanka has approved a major construction contract worth Rs25.6 billion with local firm Maga Engineering for the development of Sethsiripaya III, marking a significant step forward in completing a project that had been stalled due to the country's economic crisis.

A Project Long Interrupted

Work on the Sethsiripaya III complex had originally commenced in 2021, progressing steadily until three floors of the structure were successfully erected. However, the severe economic disruptions that gripped Sri Lanka brought construction to an abrupt standstill, leaving the project incomplete for an extended period.

Revival Under New Contract

The freshly approved agreement with Maga Engineering signals the government's intent to breathe new life into the stalled development. The contract, valued at Rs25.6 billion, positions one of Sri Lanka's most established construction companies at the helm of resuming and completing the project.

Significance for Sri Lanka

The Sethsiripaya complex in Battaramulla serves as a key hub for government administrative functions, and the completion of its third phase is expected to substantially enhance the capacity of the public sector infrastructure in the capital region.

The approval of this contract is being viewed as a broader signal of economic recovery and renewed state investment in critical infrastructure, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise following one of the worst financial crises in its modern history.

Contract value: Rs25.6 billion

Contractor: Maga Engineering

Construction originally began: 2021

Progress before halt: Three floors completed

Observers and industry stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether this renewed commitment translates into timely delivery, as confidence in large-scale public infrastructure projects remains a sensitive matter for Sri Lankan citizens still navigating the aftermath of the economic downturn.