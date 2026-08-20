Speaker Reports Four New Legal Challenges Filed Against 22nd Amendment

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has informed Parliament that four additional petitions challenging the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution have been filed, adding to the growing legal scrutiny surrounding the landmark constitutional change.

Fresh Challenges Mount in Court

Dr. Wickramaratne made the announcement in Parliament on Monday, revealing that he had received copies of the newly filed petitions. The disclosure signals a continued wave of legal opposition to the amendment, which has attracted significant attention since its passage.

The 22nd Amendment, which was introduced with the intention of restoring key democratic safeguards and curtailing executive powers that had been expanded under the 20th Amendment, has become the subject of intense constitutional debate in Sri Lanka.

Growing Legal Scrutiny

The latest round of petitions underscores the contentious nature of the constitutional amendment process in Sri Lanka, with various parties seeking judicial review of the legislation. Legal challenges of this nature are typically heard before the Supreme Court, which holds the authority to assess the constitutional validity of parliamentary legislation.

The Speaker's role in formally notifying Parliament of such petitions is a procedural requirement, ensuring that lawmakers are kept informed of any legal proceedings that directly concern legislation passed by the House.

Broader Constitutional Context

Sri Lanka has witnessed a turbulent period of constitutional reform in recent years, with successive amendments reshaping the balance of power between the executive, legislature, and independent institutions. The 22nd Amendment was widely viewed as a corrective measure following public discontent over the concentration of presidential authority.

As the petitions proceed through the judicial system, the outcome could have significant implications for the constitutional framework governing Sri Lanka's democratic institutions. Parliament and the public alike will be watching closely as the courts take up these fresh legal challenges.

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