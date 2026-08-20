Japan's JICA to Support Eco-Friendly Initiatives at Sri Lanka's Esala Perahera 2026

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced its support for a sustainability-focused initiative tied to one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated cultural events, the Esala Perahera, as the country prepares for the 2026 edition of the iconic festival.

A Green Push for a Grand Tradition

The Esala Perahera, held annually in Kandy and regarded as one of the grandest religious and cultural pageants in Asia, draws millions of devotees and tourists each year. As the scale of the event continues to grow, so too do concerns about its environmental footprint — concerns that JICA has now stepped forward to help address.

The Japanese development agency will back efforts to introduce greener practices into the management and conduct of the festival, aligning the centuries-old tradition with modern environmental standards ahead of the 2026 celebration.

Supporting Sri Lanka's Environmental Goals

JICA's involvement reflects a broader commitment to assisting Sri Lanka in meeting its sustainability objectives. The agency has been an active development partner in the island nation across a range of sectors, and this latest initiative extends that partnership into the realm of cultural heritage and environmental responsibility.

The green drive is expected to focus on reducing waste, promoting cleaner practices among participants and vendors, and raising environmental awareness among the large crowds that attend the festival each year.

Significance for Kandy and Beyond

The Esala Perahera, centred on the sacred Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, holds deep religious significance for Buddhists across Sri Lanka and the wider world. Ensuring that the event is conducted in an environmentally responsible manner is seen as a step toward preserving not only the natural surroundings of the hill capital but also the long-term integrity of the festival itself.

Authorities and organisers are expected to work closely with JICA representatives in the lead-up to 2026 to develop and implement practical green measures that can be sustained in future years, setting a new benchmark for how large-scale cultural events in Sri Lanka are managed.