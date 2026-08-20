Home Lands Skyline Clinches Double Gold at BestWeb.LK Awards 2026

Home Lands Skyline has cemented its standing as a leader in Sri Lanka's digital landscape, walking away with two coveted Gold Awards at the BestWeb.LK Awards 2026 for Best Corporate Website.

A Landmark Achievement in Digital Excellence

The recognition marks a significant milestone for one of Sri Lanka's prominent real estate developers, demonstrating that the company's commitment to excellence extends well beyond bricks and mortar. Earning double Gold at the BestWeb.LK Awards — widely regarded as the benchmark for digital achievement in Sri Lanka — places Home Lands Skyline among the country's elite in online presence and corporate communication.

What the Awards Represent

The BestWeb.LK Awards celebrate outstanding achievement in website design, functionality, user experience, and digital communication across Sri Lankan organisations. Securing two Gold Awards in the Best Corporate Website category signals that Home Lands Skyline has not only kept pace with evolving digital standards but has actively set a high bar for others in the industry to follow.

Recognition for superior website design and user experience

Acknowledgement of effective corporate digital communication

Validation of the company's investment in its online platform

Digital Strategy Paying Dividends

For a real estate developer operating in an increasingly competitive market, a strong digital presence is no longer optional — it is essential. Home Lands Skyline's award-winning corporate website serves as a critical touchpoint for prospective buyers, investors, and partners, offering a seamless and informative online experience that reflects the company's broader brand values.

Winning two Gold Awards at BestWeb.LK is a testament to the dedication and vision of the team behind Home Lands Skyline's digital transformation journey.

The achievement is expected to further bolster confidence among stakeholders and reinforce the company's reputation as a forward-thinking organisation that embraces innovation across all areas of its operations.

Setting the Standard for Corporate Sri Lanka

As Sri Lankan businesses continue to invest in their digital identities, Home Lands Skyline's double Gold win sends a clear message to the wider corporate community: excellence in the digital space is an achievable and worthwhile pursuit. The company's success at BestWeb.LK 2026 stands as an inspiration for both the real estate sector and the broader business community across the island.

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