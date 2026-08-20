Health Minister Pledges Week-Long Fix for Cancer Drug Shortage in Government Hospitals

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has acknowledged a critical shortage of Filgrastim injections at government hospitals across Sri Lanka, assuring Parliament that the situation will be resolved within one week.

A Vital Drug Under Pressure

Filgrastim is an essential medication used in cancer care, particularly to stimulate the production of white blood cells in patients undergoing chemotherapy. A shortage of this drug can pose serious risks to vulnerable patients whose immune systems are already severely compromised by treatment.

The Minister's admission in Parliament brings to light growing concerns over the adequacy of medical supplies within the public health system, which serves the vast majority of Sri Lanka's population.

Government Steps In

Minister Jayatissa confirmed that authorities are actively working to procure and distribute the required stocks of Filgrastim to government medical institutions. He provided assurances to parliamentarians that the shortage would not persist beyond a week, signalling that emergency procurement measures are underway.

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa assured Parliament that steps have been taken to resolve the shortage of Filgrastim injections within one week.

Concerns for Cancer Patients

The shortage has raised alarm among medical professionals and patient advocacy groups, who warn that any disruption in the supply of such a specialised drug can have life-threatening consequences for cancer patients dependent on government healthcare facilities.

Filgrastim is used to boost white blood cell counts in chemotherapy patients

A shortage increases the risk of serious infection among immunocompromised patients

Government hospitals are the primary source of cancer treatment for most Sri Lankans

The public and medical community will be closely watching whether the Ministry of Health delivers on its one-week pledge, as pressure mounts on the government to ensure uninterrupted access to life-saving medicines across the country's public hospital network.