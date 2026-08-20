Fitch Maintains AA- Rating for Commercial Bank of Ceylon with Stable Outlook

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed its strong vote of confidence in Commercial Bank of Ceylon, maintaining the bank's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook — a move that underscores the institution's continued resilience within Sri Lanka's recovering financial landscape.

Subordinated Debt Also Affirmed

As part of the rating action, Fitch also affirmed Commercial Bank's Sri Lankan rupee-denominated subordinated debt at 'A(lka)', reflecting the agency's assessment of the bank's overall creditworthiness and its ability to meet financial obligations even in challenging economic conditions.

What the Rating Means

A National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)' places Commercial Bank among the highest-rated financial institutions operating within Sri Lanka. Such a designation signals to investors, depositors, and counterparties that the bank carries a very low risk of default relative to other entities in the local market.

The 'AA-(lka)' rating reflects strong financial fundamentals within the Sri Lankan context

The Stable Outlook indicates that no rating change is anticipated in the near term

The subordinated debt rating of 'A(lka)' remains one notch below the main rating, consistent with standard rating methodology

Significance for Sri Lanka's Banking Sector

The affirmation comes as Sri Lanka's banking sector continues to navigate a period of gradual stabilisation following the country's unprecedented economic crisis. A sustained high rating from a globally recognised agency such as Fitch is widely seen as a positive signal not only for the bank itself but also for broader investor sentiment toward the Sri Lankan financial system.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon remains one of the largest and most prominent private commercial banks in the country, with an extensive network of branches and a significant presence in trade finance and retail banking.