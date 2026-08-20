7,000 Sri Lankans at Risk of Deportation from Israel — Government Vows Action

Approximately 7,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers currently employed in Israel are facing the threat of deportation, according to claims raised by the opposition, prompting the government to respond with assurances that steps are being taken to address the crisis.

Opposition Raises Alarm

Opposition lawmakers brought the issue to public attention, highlighting the precarious situation faced by thousands of Sri Lankan nationals working in Israel amid an ongoing period of regional instability. The opposition urged the government to act swiftly to protect the rights and livelihoods of the affected workers, many of whom are understood to be employed in the caregiving and agricultural sectors.

The deportation threat has raised serious concerns among the families of migrant workers back home in Sri Lanka, who depend heavily on remittances sent from abroad to sustain their households.

Government Responds

In response to the opposition's claims, the government acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and confirmed that authorities are actively working to find a viable solution for the workers at risk. Officials indicated that diplomatic channels are being engaged to explore options that could safeguard the status of Sri Lankan nationals currently in Israel.

The government sought to reassure both the affected workers and their families that the matter is being treated as a priority at the highest levels of administration.

A Lifeline for Many Families

Sri Lanka has long maintained a significant migrant worker presence in Israel, particularly in elder care — a sector that has provided stable employment and above-average wages for thousands of Sri Lankans over the years. The potential mass deportation of these workers would not only disrupt their personal circumstances but could also deal a notable blow to the country's foreign remittance inflows, which remain a critical component of Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

An estimated 7,000 Sri Lankan workers are reported to be facing deportation from Israel.

Many are employed in caregiving and agricultural roles.

The government has confirmed it is working through diplomatic channels to resolve the issue.

Remittances from these workers form an important source of income for families across Sri Lanka.

Further details on the government's diplomatic efforts and the specific circumstances surrounding the deportation threat are expected to emerge in the coming days as the situation continues to develop.