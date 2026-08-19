TID Nabs Prime Suspect Behind Mount Lavinia's Huludagoda Road Shooting

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested the main suspect linked to the shooting incident that took place on Huludagoda Road in Mount Lavinia, authorities confirmed.

High-Profile Arrest by Elite Unit

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Huludagoda Road shooting, with the country's premier counter-terrorism and criminal investigations unit successfully tracking down and apprehending the key figure believed to be responsible for the attack.

The TID, which handles some of Sri Lanka's most complex and serious criminal cases, led the operation that resulted in the suspect being taken into custody.

Shooting Raises Concerns in Mount Lavinia

The shooting incident on Huludagoda Road had raised serious concerns among residents of the Mount Lavinia area, a densely populated suburb south of Colombo. Such incidents of gun violence continue to alarm communities and law enforcement agencies across the Western Province.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest, the identity of the suspect, and the charges to be filed are expected to be released by authorities in due course as the investigation progresses.

The TID's swift action in securing the main suspect is expected to bring some measure of relief to the local community, while investigators continue to pursue any remaining leads connected to the case.

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