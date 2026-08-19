Sri Lanka Set to Trial Passenger Drone Service in September, Says Deputy Minister

Sri Lanka is preparing to conduct a landmark test of a passenger drone service next month, as the country moves closer to establishing what would be a pioneering form of urban air mobility in South Asia, a senior government official has confirmed.

Pilot Project on the Horizon

Deputy Minister authorities have announced that the trial run is scheduled to take place in September, marking a significant step forward in the country's ambitions to modernise its transportation infrastructure. The pilot project is intended to assess the technical feasibility and safety standards of operating passenger-carrying drones in Sri Lankan airspace.

If successful, the trial is expected to pave the way for full commercial operations, potentially transforming how people travel across congested urban areas and connecting remote regions of the island more efficiently.

A New Era for Sri Lankan Transport

The initiative reflects a broader global trend towards autonomous and semi-autonomous air transport solutions, with several countries already advancing similar programmes. Sri Lanka's move to explore this technology signals growing confidence in the nation's capacity to adopt cutting-edge innovations in the post-economic crisis recovery period.

The test flight is planned for September

Commercial operations are targeted to follow a successful pilot phase

The project aims to address transportation challenges across the island

Passenger drone technology, often referred to as electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, has gained significant traction worldwide as governments and private investors seek cleaner, faster alternatives to conventional road and rail transport.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

For a country still navigating its path to economic stabilisation, the introduction of a passenger drone network could offer multiple benefits, including reduced traffic congestion in Colombo and improved connectivity to areas where road infrastructure remains underdeveloped.

Authorities are expected to release further details regarding the location of the test, the type of drone aircraft to be used, and the regulatory framework that will govern the service ahead of the September trial.

The public and aviation industry stakeholders will be watching closely as Sri Lanka prepares to take this bold step into the future of transportation.