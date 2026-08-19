Sri Lanka Expands Legal Protections for Animals as Amendment Bill Receives Parliamentary Approval

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in the protection of its animal population, with Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne officially endorsing the Animals (Amendment) Bill into law.

The newly enacted legislation marks a landmark moment for animal welfare in the country, introducing a broader legal definition of the term "animal" — a change that has the potential to extend the reach of existing protections to a wider range of species that were previously excluded or inadequately covered under the law.

A Wider Net of Legal Protection

At the heart of the amendment is the expansion of what is legally recognised as an "animal" under Sri Lankan law. By revising this foundational definition, authorities will now be better equipped to prosecute cases of cruelty, neglect, and abuse that may have previously fallen into legal grey areas due to the limitations of the earlier, narrower classification.

Animal welfare advocates have long called for legislative reform in Sri Lanka, arguing that outdated definitions left many creatures without adequate legal recourse or protection.

What This Means Going Forward

With the Speaker's endorsement now formalising the bill as law, enforcement agencies and the judiciary will be expected to apply the updated definition in relevant cases. The amendment signals a growing awareness within Sri Lanka's legislative framework of the need to align domestic animal welfare standards with broader humanitarian and environmental responsibilities.

The passing of this bill is expected to be welcomed by animal rights organisations and concerned citizens alike, who have been pushing for stronger and more inclusive protections for Sri Lanka's diverse animal population, both domesticated and wild.

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