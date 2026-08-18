US Lifts All Tariffs on Sri Lankan Exports, Minister Confirms

Sri Lanka has secured a significant trade victory after the United States removed all taxes imposed on the island nation's exports, a Cabinet Minister has confirmed, marking a major development for the country's economy as it continues its recovery from the 2022 financial crisis.

A Breakthrough for Sri Lankan Trade

The announcement was made by a government minister, who confirmed that Washington has lifted the tariffs that had been levied on goods exported from Sri Lanka to the American market. The move is expected to provide a considerable boost to key export sectors, including the garment and apparel industry, which has long depended on access to the United States as one of its most important trading partners.

Sri Lanka's export economy has faced mounting pressure in recent years, with manufacturers and industry stakeholders repeatedly calling on the government to negotiate more favourable trade terms with major partners. The removal of US tariffs represents one of the most consequential trade developments in recent memory for the country.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Exporters

Local exporters will now enjoy greater competitiveness in the US market

The apparel and textile sector, one of Sri Lanka's largest foreign exchange earners, stands to benefit significantly

The development is likely to attract renewed investor interest in Sri Lanka's export manufacturing industry

Government Welcomes the Decision

The removal of these tariffs opens a vital window of opportunity for Sri Lankan businesses to expand their footprint in the American market and drive much-needed export revenue into the national economy.

The government has been actively engaged in diplomatic and trade discussions with key global partners as part of its broader economic stabilisation strategy. Officials are hopeful that this development will translate into increased export volumes, job creation, and stronger foreign exchange inflows in the months ahead.

Sri Lanka's trade and commerce sector, still in the process of rebuilding confidence following the economic downturn, is expected to respond positively to the news, with industry bodies likely to outline plans for scaling up production capacity to meet potential demand from US buyers.