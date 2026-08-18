Matara Court Orders Forfeiture of Basil Rajapaksa's Bail Money Over Repeated Absences

Former Minister Fails to Appear Before Court

The Matara Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 18 February, ordered the forfeiture of bail money deposited by former Finance Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) founder Basil Rajapaksa, citing his repeated failure to appear before the court as required.

Bail Conditions Breached

The court's decision came after Basil Rajapaksa persistently failed to attend scheduled hearings, prompting the presiding magistrate to take action against the bail conditions that had been set for his release. The forfeiture of bail money is a formal legal consequence imposed when a defendant repeatedly disregards court attendance requirements.

A Pattern of Non-Appearance

This is not the first instance in which Rajapaksa's absence from legal proceedings has drawn judicial scrutiny. His continued non-appearances have frustrated court proceedings and raised concerns about accountability for high-profile figures within the Sri Lankan legal system.

The Matara Magistrate's Court ordered the forfeiture of bail money deposited on behalf of the former minister following his repeated absences from scheduled hearings.

Background

Basil Rajapaksa, a senior member of the powerful Rajapaksa political family and a key architect of the SLPP, has faced various legal proceedings in Sri Lanka. His cases have attracted significant public attention, particularly in the context of the country's broader push for political accountability following the economic crisis of 2022.

The development is expected to draw further public and legal scrutiny as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with questions of rule of law and equal treatment under the justice system, regardless of political status or influence.