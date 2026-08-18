Trincomalee Surgeons Remove Massive 3.1kg Bladder Stone in Potential World Record Operation

Landmark surgical procedure at Trincomalee hospital draws international attention

A team of surgeons at a hospital in Trincomalee has successfully removed a bladder stone weighing an extraordinary 3.1 kilograms from a 55-year-old patient, a feat that medical professionals believe could set a new world record.

The remarkable procedure has drawn widespread attention both locally and internationally, with doctors involved in the operation indicating that the sheer size and weight of the extracted stone may surpass any previously recorded case of its kind.

An extraordinary medical achievement

Bladder stones, while not uncommon, rarely grow to such a significant size before being detected and treated. The fact that this particular stone reached 3.1 kilograms highlights the exceptional nature of the case and raises important questions about access to timely medical care for patients in regional parts of Sri Lanka.

The successful removal of a stone of this magnitude required considerable surgical skill and careful planning, reflecting the growing capability of Sri Lanka's regional medical institutions to handle complex and high-risk procedures.

Significance for Sri Lankan healthcare

The operation stands as a testament to the dedication of medical staff working in provincial hospitals across the country. Trincomalee, located in the Northern Province on Sri Lanka's northeastern coast, is home to a hospital that continues to serve a large and diverse patient population.

Medical experts note that cases such as this underscore the critical importance of routine health screenings and early diagnosis, particularly in areas where patients may delay seeking treatment due to distance, cost, or limited awareness of symptoms.

The stone weighed 3.1 kilograms at the time of removal

The patient was a 55-year-old individual treated at a Trincomalee hospital

Doctors believe the case may constitute a new world record

The surgical team successfully completed the complex procedure

If confirmed as a world record, this would be a proud milestone for Sri Lankan medicine and a recognition of the high standards achievable within the country's public health system. Further verification of the record status is expected to follow through the appropriate international channels.