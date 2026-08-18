Sri Lanka Navy Enters Fourth Day of Search for Missing Officer After Sea Emergency

The Sri Lanka Navy has continued its intensive search operations for a fourth consecutive day as efforts to locate a missing naval officer remain ongoing, naval authorities confirmed on 18 August 2026.

Emergency at Sea

The incident dates back to 15 August 2026, when Naval Fast Attack Craft P 4447 encountered an unexpected maritime emergency at approximately 11:40 a.m. while returning from a routine patrol off Angulana. The sudden nature of the emergency resulted in an officer going missing, prompting an immediate large-scale search and rescue response.

Search Operations Continue

Naval authorities have deployed considerable resources to locate the missing officer, with search teams working persistently across the waters in the area where the emergency occurred. The operation has stretched across four days without interruption, reflecting the Navy's commitment to accounting for all of its personnel.

The Navy has not yet provided details on the specific circumstances that led to the officer going missing during the incident, though investigations are understood to be running parallel to the active search effort.

Navy's Commitment to Its Personnel

Sri Lanka Navy officials have indicated that the search will continue until the missing officer is found, with vessels and crews remaining on active duty in the relevant sea area. The incident has drawn significant concern both within naval ranks and among the wider public.

Further updates are expected to be released by the Navy as the search operation progresses.

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