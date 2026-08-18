Pant's Historic Performance Powers India to Set Sri Lanka a Towering 372-Run Target in Galle

Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books as India set Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run victory target on a charged day of Test cricket at the Galle International Stadium.

Pant Makes History

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter delivered a standout display with the bat, registering a record-breaking performance that underlined his reputation as one of the most dangerous left-handed batters in the modern game. His innings gave India the platform to post a formidable total and put Sri Lanka firmly on the back foot.

India Tighten Their Grip

With the 372-run target now set, Sri Lanka face an enormous challenge in what promises to be a tense final chapter of the match. Chasing such a total in the fourth innings at Galle — a ground renowned for its spin-friendly conditions and increasingly challenging pitch — is widely considered one of the most difficult tasks in Test cricket.

Galle's Conditions Favour the Visitors

The iconic Galle fortress ground, situated along Sri Lanka's southern coast, has historically provided considerable assistance to spin bowlers as a match progresses. With the surface expected to deteriorate further, India's spin attack will be eager to exploit every crack and turn on offer.

India set Sri Lanka a 372-run victory target

Rishabh Pant set a new record during his innings

The match is being played at Galle International Stadium

Sri Lanka's batters will need to produce a performance of extraordinary resilience and application if they are to pull off what would be a remarkable and historic run chase. All eyes will be on the home side as they begin their pursuit against a confident and well-drilled Indian outfit.

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