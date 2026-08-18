Pakistan's Supreme Court Orders Imran Khan Moved to Hospital from Adiala Jail

Pakistan's Supreme Court has issued a directive ordering that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be transferred from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the imprisoned opposition leader.

Court Intervenes Over Khan's Condition

The apex court's order signals growing judicial concern over the welfare of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who has been held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since his arrest. The Supreme Court's intervention underscores the high-profile nature of Khan's incarceration and the intense scrutiny surrounding his treatment in custody.

Shifa International Hospital, one of Pakistan's leading private medical institutions, is located in Islamabad and is equipped to provide comprehensive medical care. Authorities have been directed to carry out the transfer in compliance with the court's ruling.

Background to the Ruling

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister before being ousted through a no-confidence vote in 2022, has faced a series of legal cases since his removal from office. He was taken into custody and has remained behind bars amid multiple ongoing proceedings against him.

His supporters and legal team have consistently raised concerns regarding his health and conditions of detention, and the Supreme Court's latest order appears to reflect those concerns being taken seriously at the highest judicial level.

Regional Significance

The development continues to draw attention from across South Asia, including Sri Lanka, where observers have been closely monitoring the political and legal turbulence in neighbouring Pakistan. The fate of one of the region's most prominent opposition figures remains a matter of considerable international interest.

Further details regarding the timeline of the transfer and Khan's current medical status are expected to emerge as authorities comply with the Supreme Court's directive.

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