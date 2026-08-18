Kandy Esala Perahera 2026 to Commence on August 18 with First Kumbal Procession

The curtain rises on one of Sri Lanka's most sacred and spectacular cultural events as the Kandy Esala Perahera 2026 is set to begin with the first Kumbal Perahera on the evening of August 18.

A Sacred Procession Steeped in Tradition

The historic annual festival, held to invoke divine blessings upon the nation, will commence at precisely 52 minutes past 6 in the evening. In keeping with ancient custom, the procession will set off facing the east — a direction of deep spiritual significance — and will wind its way along Dalada Veediya and D.S. Senanayake Veediya in the heart of Kandy.

The Esala Perahera, one of the oldest and grandest Buddhist pageants in the world, is held annually in honour of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Lord Buddha, enshrined at the Dalada Maligawa in Kandy. The festival draws hundreds of thousands of devotees and visitors from across Sri Lanka and around the world each year.

A Celebration of National and Spiritual Importance

The Kumbal Perahera marks the opening chapter of the grand festival, with subsequent nights building in grandeur and splendour before culminating in the magnificent Randoli Perahera processions.

For Sri Lankans, the Esala Perahera is far more than a cultural spectacle. It is a deeply revered religious observance, believed to bring prosperity, peace, and divine protection to the entire country.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their attendance ahead of time, as the streets of Kandy traditionally fill to capacity during the festival period, with demand for accommodation and transport rising sharply in the weeks leading up to the event.

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