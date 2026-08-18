Dengue Cases Surge Across Sri Lanka as Week 32 Data Reveals Alarming Spread

Sri Lanka's National Dengue Control Unit has released its weekly dengue surveillance report for Week 32, covering the period from 3rd to 9th August 2026, highlighting the continued spread of the mosquito-borne illness across the island.

Ongoing Public Health Concern

The latest figures from the National Dengue Control Unit underline the persistent threat that dengue fever poses to communities across Sri Lanka. Health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant as the disease continues to affect multiple districts during what has proven to be a challenging period for vector-borne illness management.

What the Public Should Know

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, remains one of Sri Lanka's most pressing public health challenges, particularly during and after periods of rainfall when stagnant water creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Health officials are reminding residents to take the following preventive measures seriously:

Eliminate stagnant water around homes, gardens, and workplaces

Use mosquito repellents and wear protective clothing

Seek immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, or joint pain develop

Cooperate with local health authorities during inspection and fogging operations

Authorities Call for Community Action

The National Dengue Control Unit continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with provincial and district health offices to manage outbreak responses. Community participation remains a critical component of Sri Lanka's dengue prevention strategy.

Health officials stress that dengue prevention is a shared responsibility, and that timely action by individuals and communities can significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact their nearest Medical Officer of Health if they suspect a dengue outbreak in their area or require guidance on prevention measures.