Legendary Sri Lankan Singer Priyanthi Senaratne, Voice Behind 1971 Hit 'Kimada Nawe', Passes Away in New York

Priyanthi Senaratne, the beloved Sri Lankan vocalist who captivated the nation with her iconic Sinhala pop song Kimada Nawe, has passed away at a hospital in New York. The song, which became an instant chart-topper upon its release in 1971, remains one of the most cherished musical works in Sri Lanka's popular music history.

A Voice That Defined an Era

Priyanthi Senaratne rose to prominence as the original performer of Kimada Nawe, a song that resonated deeply with Sri Lankan audiences and quickly soared to the top of the music charts in 1971. Her vocal talent and charisma made her one of the standout musical figures of that generation, earning her a lasting place in the hearts of music lovers across the island.

A Founding Member of Golden Chimes

Beyond her individual success, Priyanthi was a founding member of Golden Chimes, one of Sri Lanka's most popular and well-regarded music groups of the era. The outfit played a significant role in shaping the landscape of Sinhala pop music during a transformative period for the local entertainment industry.

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Sri Lankan musical history. Friends, fellow musicians, and fans have been mourning the loss of an artist whose contribution to the country's cultural heritage remains immeasurable.

Priyanthi Senaratne may be gone, but her voice and her music continue to live on as an enduring legacy for generations of Sri Lankans to treasure.