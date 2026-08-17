Government Claims Sufficient Parliamentary Majority to Raise Retirement Age of Judges

The Sri Lankan government has asserted that it holds an absolute majority in Parliament to pass proposed legislation that would raise the retirement ages of judges, pushing back against criticism from opposition parties, legal professionals, and civil society groups.

A Contentious Proposal

The proposal to extend the retirement age of judges has sparked considerable debate across the political and legal landscape of Sri Lanka. Opposition parties have voiced strong reservations, arguing that the move could undermine the independence of the judiciary and set a troubling precedent for the separation of powers.

Legal professionals and civil society organisations have similarly raised concerns, questioning whether such a change serves the public interest or whether it amounts to political interference in the functioning of the courts.

Government Stands Firm

Despite the mounting criticism, the government has remained resolute, maintaining that it possesses the parliamentary numbers necessary to push the legislation through without impediment. Officials contend that the reform is a straightforward administrative measure aimed at retaining experienced judicial talent on the bench.

Proponents of the change argue that seasoned judges bring invaluable expertise to the judicial process and that extending their service would ultimately benefit the Sri Lankan legal system and those who depend upon it for justice.

Opposition and Civil Society Push Back

Critics, however, are not easily persuaded. Among the concerns raised are:

The potential for the executive branch to exert undue influence over the judiciary through such legislative changes

Questions surrounding the transparency of the decision-making process behind the proposal

Fears that extending tenure could block the advancement of younger, qualified legal professionals to the bench

Broader implications for judicial accountability and public trust in the courts

The independence of the judiciary is a cornerstone of democracy, and any legislative measure that touches upon the tenure of judges must be subject to the highest level of scrutiny and public debate.

A Test of Parliamentary Arithmetic

With the government confident in its parliamentary majority, the passage of the bill appears likely if a vote is brought to the floor. However, political observers warn that numerical strength alone does not confer legitimacy on measures that touch the foundations of constitutional governance.

The debate is expected to intensify in the weeks ahead as the proposal moves closer to a formal parliamentary vote, with all eyes on how lawmakers and the broader public respond to one of the more sensitive judicial reform discussions Sri Lanka has seen in recent times.

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