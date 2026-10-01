Sri Lanka Eyes Landmark Legal Reforms to Bolster Domestic Violence Protections

Push for Stronger Safeguards Against Domestic Abuse

Sri Lanka is weighing significant legal reforms aimed at reinforcing protections for victims of domestic violence, as authorities acknowledge the need to modernise the country's existing legislative framework to better address abuse within households.

The proposed reforms signal a growing recognition among policymakers that current laws may fall short in adequately shielding vulnerable individuals — particularly women and children — from domestic abuse, a problem that advocates have long argued remains underreported and inadequately prosecuted across the island.

A Long-Overdue Legislative Review

Sri Lanka's primary legislation governing domestic violence, the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act, has been in place for a number of years, but critics and civil society groups have repeatedly called for its strengthening. The latest discussions suggest that the government is now taking those calls more seriously, with potential amendments under active consideration.

Key areas expected to be examined as part of the reform process include:

Expanding the legal definition of domestic violence to encompass psychological and economic abuse

Strengthening enforcement mechanisms to ensure protection orders are properly upheld

Improving support structures and legal recourse available to survivors

Enhancing training for law enforcement and judicial officers handling domestic violence cases

Significance for Sri Lankan Society

Domestic violence remains a deeply entrenched social issue in Sri Lanka, with women's rights organisations consistently highlighting the barriers survivors face when seeking justice — including social stigma, financial dependency, and a lack of accessible legal support.

Meaningful legal reform, if enacted and properly implemented, could mark a turning point in how the state responds to one of the country's most persistent human rights challenges.

Advocates have welcomed the government's renewed focus on the issue, though many stress that legislative change alone will not suffice without corresponding investment in public awareness, victim support services, and institutional accountability.

Next Steps

It remains to be seen how swiftly the proposed reforms will move through the legislative process. Stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society representatives, and survivors' groups, are expected to be consulted as deliberations progress. The outcome of these discussions could have far-reaching implications for the safety and legal standing of thousands of Sri Lankans affected by domestic violence each year.

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