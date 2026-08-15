Sri Lankan-Bound Traveller, 55, Dies on Arrival at Chennai Airport

A 55-year-old man collapsed and died at Chennai's Anna International Airport shortly after returning from Sri Lanka, according to reports from Indian media.

The incident, which occurred at one of South India's busiest international terminals, has drawn attention to the health risks faced by ageing travellers navigating long-haul journeys and airport transit.

What Happened

The deceased, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, had been travelling back from Sri Lanka when he suffered a sudden medical emergency upon arrival at the Chennai airport. Despite efforts to render assistance, the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airport authorities and emergency medical personnel responded to the incident, though the exact cause of death had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting. It is believed the man may have suffered a cardiac event, though a formal medical determination is pending.

A Reminder of In-Transit Health Risks

The tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the physical strain that air travel can place on older passengers, particularly those with underlying health conditions. Medical professionals have long advised travellers, especially those above the age of 50, to seek proper health screenings before undertaking international journeys.

Travellers with pre-existing heart conditions are strongly advised to consult a physician before flying.

Dehydration and prolonged sitting during flights can significantly elevate the risk of cardiovascular events.

Airports in major transit hubs are encouraged to maintain accessible and well-equipped first-aid stations.

The Chennai airport serves as a key gateway between India and Sri Lanka, with numerous flights operating daily between Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport and the Indian city. The route is heavily used by Sri Lankan nationals, Indian tourists, and members of the Tamil diaspora travelling between the two countries.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man's death, and further details are expected to be released once a post-mortem examination is completed.