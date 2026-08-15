Tamil Nadu Cricketer Escapes Two-Year Ban After Texting Girlfriend Mid-Match

A cricketer representing Tamil Nadu in Indian domestic competition has narrowly avoided a lengthy suspension after being caught sending text messages to his girlfriend while a match was in progress, in an incident that has drawn widespread attention across the cricketing world.

Caught in the Act

The unnamed player was discovered using his mobile phone to communicate with his girlfriend during an active match, a serious breach of the rules governing player conduct in Indian domestic cricket. The violation was flagged by match officials, triggering a disciplinary review that could have ended his season — and potentially a significant portion of his career.

Punishment Handed Down

Despite the gravity of the offence, the cricketer was ultimately spared the maximum penalty. Officials had the authority to impose a ban of up to two years, a sanction that would have dealt a devastating blow to his domestic career. The player instead received a lesser punishment following the disciplinary process, though the precise nature of the final penalty was not fully detailed in available reports.

A Warning to All Players

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the strict codes of conduct that apply to cricketers at all levels of the game. The use of mobile devices during live play is prohibited under standard cricketing regulations, with governing bodies treating such violations with considerable seriousness.

Mobile phone use during matches is strictly forbidden under player conduct rules

Violations can attract bans of up to two years depending on severity

Tamil Nadu competes in several prestigious Indian domestic tournaments including the Ranji Trophy

Cricket administrators in India have increasingly cracked down on player misconduct in domestic competitions, aiming to uphold professional standards across all tiers of the sport. This latest episode is expected to reinforce those efforts and prompt greater vigilance among players regarding device usage on and around the field of play.

The incident highlights how even seemingly minor lapses in discipline can carry major consequences for a professional cricketer's career.

No further details regarding the identity of the player or the specific match in which the incident occurred have been officially released at this stage.