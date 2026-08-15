Government to Table 22nd Constitutional Amendment and Judicature Bill in Parliament Next Tuesday

The government has announced plans to present two significant pieces of legislation to Parliament next Tuesday, August 18, including the proposed 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill, which contains provisions to extend the retirement age of judges.

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara confirmed that both the 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Judicature Bill would be placed before the House on that date.

Key Provisions Under Review

Among the notable elements of the proposed 22nd Amendment is a provision that would raise the mandatory retirement age for judges, a measure that has drawn considerable attention within legal and political circles in Sri Lanka.

The tabling of these bills marks a significant moment in the country's legislative calendar, as constitutional amendments require careful scrutiny and broad parliamentary support to be passed into law.

Legislative Significance

The move reflects the current administration's continued focus on judicial and constitutional reforms. Changes to the retirement age of judges, if enacted, could have far-reaching implications for the composition and continuity of Sri Lanka's judiciary.

Political observers will be closely watching the parliamentary session next Tuesday to gauge the level of support the government can muster for the proposed legislation, particularly given the constitutional majority required to pass amendments of this nature.

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