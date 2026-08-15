Over 17,000 Sri Lankans Still Unaccounted For, OMP Reveals

Thousands of Families Continue to Wait for Answers Decades On

The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) has disclosed that approximately 17,000 individuals remain missing in Sri Lanka, underscoring the deep and unresolved wounds left behind by decades of civil conflict and unrest in the island nation.

The staggering figure highlights the enormous scale of human suffering that continues to affect thousands of families across the country, many of whom have spent years — in some cases, decades — searching for answers about the fate of their loved ones.

A Lingering Legacy of Conflict

The majority of disappearances are believed to be linked to Sri Lanka's long-running civil war, which ended in 2009 after nearly three decades of devastating armed conflict between government forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). However, cases also span other periods of political violence and unrest that scarred the country throughout the latter half of the twentieth century.

For the families of the missing, the absence of closure remains an ongoing source of anguish, with many still holding out hope for information about whether their relatives are alive or dead.

The Role of the OMP

Established in 2016 under a special act of Parliament, the Office on Missing Persons was created specifically to search for and trace missing persons, clarify the circumstances of disappearances, and provide assistance to their families. The body is mandated to operate independently and is empowered to receive complaints, conduct inquiries, and make recommendations to relevant authorities.

The OMP is tasked with tracing individuals who went missing during periods of armed conflict or political violence.

It provides guidance and support to the families of the missing throughout the inquiry process.

The office is empowered to refer cases to prosecutorial authorities where evidence of wrongdoing is uncovered.

Calls for Greater Action

Human rights advocates and victim support groups have long called on the Sri Lankan government to accelerate efforts to resolve outstanding cases and ensure accountability. Critics argue that progress in delivering truth and justice to affected families has been far too slow, and that political will to confront the painful legacy of the past remains inconsistent.

For thousands of Sri Lankan families, the question of what happened to their missing relatives is not a matter of history — it is a daily, lived reality that demands urgent and genuine attention from the state.

The OMP's latest disclosure serves as a sobering reminder that reconciliation and post-war healing in Sri Lanka remain far from complete, and that the path toward lasting peace must include honest and transparent efforts to address the fate of every one of the approximately 17,000 people still unaccounted for.