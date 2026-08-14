IRD Sets August 20 Deadline for July VAT Payments, Warns of Penalties

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has issued a reminder to businesses and individuals liable for Value Added Tax, stating that VAT obligations for the month of July 2026 must be settled no later than August 20, 2026.

Strict Deadline Enforced

The department made clear that failure to meet the stipulated deadline will result in penalties being imposed on those who do not pay or who make late payments. Tax authorities are urging all registered VAT payers to ensure compliance well ahead of the cutoff date to avoid any financial sanctions.

Payment Methods to Note

The IRD has also provided guidance on accepted payment methods. Taxpayers making payments via cheque or bank draft are advised to take particular care, as specific conditions apply to these forms of payment. Registered VAT payers are encouraged to contact the department or visit its official channels for full details on approved payment procedures.

A Reminder to Businesses

With Sri Lanka's tax administration continuing to tighten compliance measures, the IRD's announcement serves as an important reminder for businesses across the island to maintain up-to-date records and meet their tax responsibilities on time.

Taxpayers who are uncertain about their VAT obligations or the applicable payment procedures are advised to seek clarification from the Inland Revenue Department directly before the deadline passes.