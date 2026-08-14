Digana Man Arrested With Crystal Meth and Live Grenade in Theldeniya Police Crackdown

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Digana, within the Theldeniya police division, following the recovery of a significant quantity of crystal methamphetamine — commonly known as ICE — along with a hand grenade in his possession.

Authorities seized 5,155 milligrams of ICE during the operation, alongside the potentially deadly explosive device. The discovery has raised serious concerns among law enforcement, given the dangerous combination of narcotics and weaponry found with the suspect.

Links to Multiple Crimes Uncovered

Police investigations conducted following the arrest have revealed that the suspect is believed to be connected to a number of criminal activities, including drug trafficking. Authorities are continuing to probe the extent of his alleged criminal network and involvement in past incidents.

Ongoing Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

The arrest is the latest in a series of operations carried out by Sri Lankan police targeting the distribution and possession of hard drugs, particularly crystal methamphetamine, which has seen growing prevalence across the island in recent years.

ICE is classified as a highly addictive and destructive substance, and its trafficking carries severe legal penalties under Sri Lankan law. The recovery of a hand grenade alongside the narcotics suggests that the suspect may have ties to organised criminal elements beyond routine drug dealing.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.