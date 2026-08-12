Yoshitha Rajapaksa Appears Before CID to Give Statement

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, presented himself at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday morning to record a formal statement, officials confirmed.

The appearance of the prominent political figure's son at the CID headquarters drew significant attention, given the high-profile nature of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lankan politics.

Further details regarding the specific matter under investigation for which Yoshitha was summoned to provide his statement have not yet been officially disclosed by the CID.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who previously served as a naval officer, has been a notable public figure in his own right. His voluntary appearance at the CID to cooperate with investigators marks a significant development, with authorities expected to release more information as the inquiry progresses.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as further details emerge from official sources.

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