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Gunmen Open Fire at Tangalle Residence Before Fleeing Scene

12 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
2 Comments
Gunmen Open Fire at Tangalle Residence Before Fleeing Scene

Unidentified gunmen targeted a private residence in Nakulugama, Tangalle, late last night in a brazen shooting incident that has prompted a police investigation into the area.

According to Police, the suspects opened fire at the house before swiftly fleeing the scene. No further details regarding casualties or the motive behind the attack have been officially released at this stage.

Authorities are currently working to identify the individuals responsible for the shooting and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The attack has raised concerns among residents in the Nakulugama area, with locals calling on Police to step up security patrols in the region. Tangalle, a coastal town in the Southern Province, has seen sporadic incidents of violence in recent years.

Police have urged anyone with information relating to the shooting or the identity of the suspects to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.

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S
Sanduni Jayawardena 12 Aug 2026

Tangalle again. this area has some serious underworld problem no?

N
Nimal Fernando 12 Aug 2026

yes and police cant catch even one suspect, always "fled the scene

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