Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Boralesgamuwa for Bellanwila Esala Maha Perahera

Sri Lanka Police have announced that traffic restrictions will be put in place within the Boralesgamuwa Police Division in connection with the upcoming Bellanwila Esala Maha Perahera, one of the most celebrated Buddhist pageants in the Western Province.

Restrictions to Manage Crowds and Ensure Safety

Authorities have confirmed that the restrictions are being introduced to manage the large volumes of devotees and spectators expected to gather along the procession route during the festivities. The Bellanwila Esala Maha Perahera, held annually at the historic Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharaya, draws tens of thousands of worshippers and visitors from across the island each year.

Police have urged members of the public and motorists to plan their travel in advance and to follow instructions issued by traffic officers deployed in the area. Alternative routes are expected to be made available to minimise disruption to commuters during the period of the restrictions.

A Cherished Annual Tradition

The Bellanwila Esala Maha Perahera is a deeply significant cultural and religious event for Sri Lankans, featuring elaborately adorned elephants, traditional drummers, dancers, and flag bearers parading through the streets in a grand display of devotion and heritage.

Residents living near the procession route and those travelling through the Boralesgamuwa area are advised to remain updated on any further announcements from the police regarding specific road closures and the duration of the restrictions.

Sri Lanka Police have appealed to the public to cooperate fully with officers on duty to ensure that the event proceeds smoothly and safely for all participants and onlookers.